Minneapolis Police investigating deadly shooting in Standish neighborhood

Wind Chill Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Douglas County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County