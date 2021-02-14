Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Douglas County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County
2
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Dodge County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Fillmore County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Jackson County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Mower County, Murray County, Nobles County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Olmsted County, Pennington County, Pipestone County, Red Lake County, Rock County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Minneapolis Police investigating deadly shooting in Standish neighborhood

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis Police Department
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Standish neighborhood of southeast Minneapolis, a department spokesperson said. 

The shooting took place in the area of 28th Avenue South and 41st Avenue late Sunday night. 

It is unknown how many shooting victims there are in this incident or if anyone is in custody in connection to it. 

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 and FOX9.com for the latest. 