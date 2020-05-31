Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis Police investigate possible homicide in Downtown East neighborhood

Downtown East
FOX 9
A man was found dead in the Downtown East neighborhood early Sunday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Police say they are investigating a possible homicide in the Downtown East neighborhood.

Police spokesperson John Elder said a call came in shortly after 4 a.m. of a car on fire on the 1300 block of 2nd Street East.

After the fire was extinguished, a responding officer noticed the body of a deceased man near the car.

The man has obvious signs of trauma and injuries not consistent with a fire.

Police do not believe there is a connection to the ongoing unrest in the city. 

No one is currently in custody.

Police have started a homicide investigation. Police are also asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.