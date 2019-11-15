Minneapolis police discover 1,700 rape kits spanning 30 years, chief says

article

Minneapolis city officials said Friday the police department discovered it had 1,700 untested rape kits as of 2015, much higher than the number it had reported at the time.

Chief Medaria Arradondo said an audit conducted in 2015 found the police department had 194 untested rape kits, but he recently learned that number was inaccurate. The correct number was 1,700 untested rape kits spanning 30 years.

Arradondo said his department is still investigating how the error occurred.

“We had a failure in terms of the auditing process of those kits,” Arradondo said. “That is unacceptable.”

Police said it could take a couple of years to get through these cases. They do not have a timeline on when they will notify the victims.

Arradondo said he is going to make sure that moving forward, something like this will not happen again.

“I want to assure everyone that we have safeguards in place to make sure that the mistake that occurred back in 2015 never happens again.”

