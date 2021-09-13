Minneapolis police ballot question back in court Monday

The legal battle over the Minneapolis police ballot question headed back to court Monday, and the clock is ticking to nail down the wording that voters will see.

The question asks voters whether they want to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a department of public safety.

Last week, Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson struck the question from the ballot, calling the wording "vague and misleading." The Minneapolis City Council then approved new language, but residents who filed the lawsuit against the first version still are not happy.

In an explanatory note intended to clarify the question, voters are told " this amendment would create a Department of Public Safety combining public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach to be determined by the Mayor and Council." It goes on to say "The Police Department, and its chief, would be removed from the City Charter. The Public Safety Department could include police officers, but the minimum funding requirement would be eliminated.

The three residents who objected to the initial language claim the new version is still unclear about what the proposed charter amendment would actually do.

READ NEXT: Here's what the Minneapolis police ballot proposal will do

The judge set a new hearing for 9 a.m. Monday.

"Voters are no further informed today than they were a week ago," said Joe Anthony, the attorney representing the residents seeking to strike the new language. He repeated the argument he used over the initial language: "The average voter can’t tell from the ballot question what they’re voting for."

Assistant City Attorney Ivan Ludmer said the series of hearings over ballot language feels like Goldilocks, where the judge is deciding if the bed is "too soft or too hard or just right."

A group fighting to keep the initiative on the ballot argues the question before voters meets the legal standards and the details would be worked out later by city ordinance.

All of this comes just days before early voting begins in Minneapolis.

In-person voting begins on Friday, the same day that mail-in ballots will also be sent out to voters who requested them.

Currently, the question on the sample ballot is the most recent version approved by the city council and election officials say the deadline to print the ballots has already passed.

Advertisement

Judge Anderson did not issue an immediate order, but she said she will make a decision as soon as possible.