Minneapolis Police: 75-year-old man suffers 'grave' injuries after assault

A 75-year-old man suffered "grave" injuries after a verbal dispute spilled off a Metro Transit bus and onto the street Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Minneapolis Police responded to the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. along with Metro Transit Police, according to a release.

Upon arrival, officers provided medical aid to the victim. Witnesses told police the man was transported to HCMC by ambulance.

Preliminary information indicates the incident stemmed from a verbal exchange on the bus. When the victim got off, a suspect and three others followed him.

Police say another altercation took place and the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, hit the victim, causing him to fall and strike his head.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The Minneapolis Police tip line is 612-692-8477.