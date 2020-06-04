Minneapolis neighbors to take knee on sidewalk for 9 minutes at 1 p.m. for George Floyd

article

Minneapolis neighbors plan to take a knee outside their homes at 1 p.m. for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd during his private memorial service Thursday.

The movement began on Nextdoor and Facebook among Minneapolis neighbors, who plan to take the symbolic knee for nine minutes, representing how long Floyd’s neck was restrained by a Minneapolis Police officer during his deadly arrest Memorial Day.

Floyd’s memorial service at North Central University is not open to the public, so the neighbors thought the best way to pay their respects was through a collective kneel-down or prayer for nine minutes when his memorial begins.

Coverage for the George Floyd memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. on FOX 9 and can be streamed live on FOX9.com/live and the FOX 9 App.

The city of Robbinsdale will also pay its respects to Floyd by ringing its church bells following a moment of silence beginning at 1 p.m., too.