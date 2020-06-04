Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis neighbors to take knee on sidewalk for 9 minutes at 1 p.m. for George Floyd

Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

Demonstrators kneel at the George Floyd memorial where clergy lead an interfaith prayer Tuesday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis neighbors plan to take a knee outside their homes at 1 p.m. for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd during his private memorial service Thursday. 

The movement began on Nextdoor and Facebook among Minneapolis neighbors, who plan to take the symbolic knee for nine minutes, representing how long Floyd’s neck was restrained by a Minneapolis Police officer during his deadly arrest Memorial Day.

Plans in place for George Floyd memorial on Thursday

A memorial for George Floyd is set to take place in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Floyd’s memorial service at North Central University is not open to the public, so the neighbors thought the best way to pay their respects was through a collective kneel-down or prayer for nine minutes when his memorial begins.

Coverage for the George Floyd memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. on FOX 9 and can be streamed live on FOX9.com/live and the FOX 9 App.

The city of Robbinsdale will also pay its respects to Floyd by ringing its church bells following a moment of silence beginning at 1 p.m., too.