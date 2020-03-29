Minneapolis neighbors cheer on health care workers

People are raising their voices in the North Loop in support of health care workers who don't have the option of staying home.

This is the second night of the event organized by the neighborhood association. Sunday night, people gather outside their apartments at 7 p.m. to clap and cheer.

The people who organized the cheer were inspired by what they saw happening across the globe and they hope this continues to spread to other parts of the state.

"It's about not only honoring and saluting but when you look at what it does for those who are doing it," organizer Kathleen Frey explained. "It's bringing togetherness to our city. It's really moving."

The cheer in the North Loop takes place every night at 7 p.m., rain or shine and will continue as long as the governor's stay-at-home order is in effect.

