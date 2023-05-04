Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis mosque fire: US Attorney to provide update on case

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The U.S. Attorney's Office will provide an update on the recent mosque arsons in Minneapolis on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and officials with the ATF and FBI will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it live in the player above, on FOX9.com and on the FOX 9 YouTube page

Jackie Rahm Little, aka Joel Arthur Tueting, is facing felony arson charges for both fires, which occurred over about a 24-hour period at two mosques about a block apart in the Philips neighborhood. 

According to the criminal complaint filed by United States District Attorney Andrew Luger, investigators believe that on Sunday, April 23, at approximately 7 p.m., Little, 36, started a fire in the bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center. Then, on Monday, April 24, a security camera filmed Little entering the Masjid Al Rahma Mosque shortly before a fire broke out on the third floor and firefighters evacuated the building. 

According to court records, Little was believed to have been seen on surveillance video at a nearby gas station purchasing a container and filling it with gas the day of the fire. 

Mosque fires suspect appears in court

A suspected arsonist has been charged with setting two separate mosque fires in Minneapolis. FOX 9’s Paul Blume has the latest after a first court appearance today.