Minneapolis minimum wage to increase July 1

On July 1, 2020, the minimum wage in Minneapolis will be raised to $11.75 at small businesses and $13.25 at large businesses.

In a release, city officials wrote, "the new economic reality as a result of the pandemic is especially challenging for the lowest paid workers in our city who are often employed in essential or public-facing jobs."

The Minneapolis minimum wage ordinance defines small businesses as 100 or fewer employees and large businesses as more than 100 employees. Tips and gratuities do not count toward payment of a minimum wage.

For more information about the ordinance, visit minimumwage.minneapolismn.gov. For additional questions call 311 or email minwage@minneapolismn.gov. For an overview of resources for workers and businesses during COVID-19, including expanded Business Technical Assistance Program services, visit the City’s website or email smallbusiness@minneapolismn.gov.

