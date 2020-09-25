Minneapolis homeowner fatally shoots alleged intruder

A homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder inside his house, according to Minneapolis police.

Minneapolis police say they responded to call of a shooting on the 1100 block of Irving Avenue North around 10:54 p.m.

On scene, officers found a man inside a house had been shot. The man was taken to HCMC where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation shows the homeowner came home and found an intruder inside his house. An altercation ensued and the homeowner shot the intruder.

The homeowner has not been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.