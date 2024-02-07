NE Minneapolis hit-and-run leaves man dead near Holiday gas station

article

A crash near a popular intersection in Northeast Minneapolis left one man dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a hit-and-run crash outside a Holiday gas station at 2nd Avenue Southeast and Hennepin Avenue East.

Officers arriving at the scene found an unidentified man in the street near its entrance. The man appeared to have been run over by a vehicle, according to a press release. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name and the cause of his death at a later date.