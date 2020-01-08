Minneapolis Fire Department battle two simultaneous fires blocks from each other Wednesday night

article

The Minneapolis Fire Department battled two simultaneous fires within blocks of each other Wednesday night.

The department first announced it was fighting a fire at a 1.5 story house on the 3600 block of Emerson Avenue North around 8:15 p.m. That house was fully involved, according to a tweet from the department.

It took crews a few minutes to knock down flames on the first floor, but the blaze raged in the attic. Crews employed what they call a blitzfire nozzle and eventually a master stream.

Then, just after 9 p.m., the department tweeted it was fighting a second fire on the 4800 block of Lyndale Avenue North. That building, a 2-story duplex, had its upper floor fully involved.

Minneapolis Fire Department said part of the roof of that unit already collapsed.

It is unclear if anyone was in either building at the time of the fires.