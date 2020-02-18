Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis Fire battling four-story apartment blaze in Stevens Square neighborhood

Stevens Square
Crews laid lines and searched the building while battling the second story fire.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Fire crews are fighting a fire at an apartment building on 19th Street East in Minneapolis Tuesday night.  

The structure is a four-story apartment building on the 300 block of 19th Street East near 4th Avenue in the Stevens Square neighborhood. 

A fire at a Stevens Square apartment building.

Upon arrival, crews saw flames visible from a second floor window. The department is currently searching the inside of the building.

Videos obtained by FOX 9 show a large fire department response to the visible flames. 