Minneapolis Fire battling four-story apartment blaze in Stevens Square neighborhood

Minneapolis Fire crews are fighting a fire at an apartment building on 19th Street East in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

The structure is a four-story apartment building on the 300 block of 19th Street East near 4th Avenue in the Stevens Square neighborhood.

A fire at a Stevens Square apartment building.

Upon arrival, crews saw flames visible from a second floor window. The department is currently searching the inside of the building.

Videos obtained by FOX 9 show a large fire department response to the visible flames.