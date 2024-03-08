Minneapolis family escapes gunfire after home is shot several times

A north Minneapolis mom says her family experienced a nightmare Thursday night, and they are just lucky no one was injured or killed.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), their home was riddled with gunfire as dozens and dozens of rounds tore through the walls around 11:45pm.

"Just the fact that if we had not changed our routine for last night, at least one of us would have been fatally wounded," a shaken Jamie Wilson told FOX 9’s Paul Blume. "That scares me so much. And it would have most likely been one of my children. That hits me the hardest."

When Wilson first heard the explosion of gunfire that appeared directed at the second-floor bedrooms, her first thought – it was so loud that her roof was caving in.

"I have heard gunshots before. I have gone to gun ranges," Wilson said. "I have heard it, and it literally I did not hear [anything like] that. It was so quick. Like they were just so quick that it literally sounded like it could not have been [gunfire], and something was happening to my house."

Wilson had just finished a work-from-home shift when she laid down on the couch right next to where her 2-year-old son had fallen asleep on the ground floor.

Fortunately, her daughter was in a bedroom towards the front of the house. Her older son was away and not in his shot-up bed when the bullets began to fly: at least four bullets hit the boy’s pillow.

According to police, it appears someone or multiple shooters opened fire from the alley. A couple other properties were also damaged.

Wilson has no idea whether they were specifically targeted, or whether the shooting was a case of "wrong house."

She told Blume during an interview at the home Friday, that she worked so hard to buy a house as a single mother for her kids, the close-call is all just too much.

"Your choice could have hurt your children. And that is hard. That is really hard. And it took something I was so proud of doing on my own and crushed it really," she said.

MPD is currently investigating the incident, as well as, a separate shooting in another part of the city about a half-hour earlier that could be related. Detectives report they are looking at whether it could all be fallout from an earlier altercation in a Minneapolis suburb.