Minneapolis dumpster fire spreads to home Wednesday morning

Minneapolis fire crews are at the scene of a fire that spread from a dumpster to a residential home on Wednesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the dumpster fire spread to the 2.5-story home located on the 1800 block of 6th Street South shortly before 6 a.m.

Firefighters initially saw fire on the first and second floors, but it then spread to the attic space. Due to the spread, crews exited the building, changing their strategy to an exterior approach.

Crews then set up an aerial ladder water tower to put larger amounts of water near the attic space, which had burned through the roof.

Authorities have not yet said whether anyone has been injured.

FOX 9 has crews at the scene monitoring the situation, and will report back confirmed information as it becomes available.