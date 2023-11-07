Minneapolis council president Andrea Jenkins faces close race

article

As results start to come in on Election Day, Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins faces a tough challenge in her race, as she trails on first-choice votes in her race.

With all precincts in, Jenkins is about 100 votes behind another DFL opponent, Soren Stevenson, in Ward 8.

Minneapolis uses ranked-choice voting. Since neither Jenkins nor Stevenson have more than 50 percent of the vote in round one, the results of the race will hinge on second or third-choice ballots.

That's where Jenkins appears to have the advantage, leading Stevenson in both rounds.

As for other council seats, several incumbents will retain their seats easily, including Elliott Payne (Ward 1), Robin Wonsley who was unopposed (Ward 2), Michael Rainville (Ward 3), LaTrisha Vetaw (Ward 4), Jeremiah Ellison (Ward 5), Jason Chavez (Ward 9), Aisha Chughtai (Ward 10), Emily Koski (Ward 11), and Linea Palmisano (Ward 13).

You can track Minneapolis voting results by clicking here.