Minneapolis City Council to vote Wednesday on 2021 budget after final public hearing

The full Minneapolis City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a 2021 budget that cuts funding for the city’s police department.

Monday, the Minneapolis Budget Committee approved budget amendments put forth by three council members as part of the "Safety for All" plan that will redirect $7.7 million from the police department to fund alternative public safety strategies, such as mental health crisis teams. The plan also decreases the sworn strength of MPD to 750 officers in 2022 and beyond.

The public will have one more chance to weigh in on the budget during a hearing starting at 4 p.m. The City Council is expected to vote on the budget after that.

FOX 9 will stream the hearing and the vote live at fox9.com/live starting at 4 p.m.

Eleven of the 13 council members have already voted in favor of the plan in committees, so passage is likely.

But if approved, Mayor Jacob Frey is threatening to veto the "Safety for All" budget plan because it cuts law enforcement just as the city is seeing a spike in violent crime.

City Council President Lisa Bender fired back at the mayor's veto threat, releasing a statement on Tuesday saying, "If the mayor vetoes [the budget], he will trigger a $20 million budget cut that will affect every City department next year while we are still responding to a pandemic, rebuilding public safety and facing multi-million dollar lawsuits related to police violence.”

This is the latest attempt by council members to reimagine the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May.

The council tried to "defund" the police over the summer, but their effort to put a referendum on the November ballot was blocked by the city's Charter Commission.

Now, the council is using the budget to pursue their priorities.

