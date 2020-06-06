Minneapolis City Council leaders to make 'major announcement' Sunday on future of city's police

After an emergency meeting on Friday, where the council took steps to ban police officers from using chokeholds, the Minneapolis City Council is looking to lay out its plan for the future of the department.

In a release on Saturday, a representative for the council planned a news conference for Sunday to make "a major announcement" on the future of policing in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.

This past week, councilmembers have promised change to the way the department has operated with some members calling for a full "dismantlement."

Along with seven of the council's 13 members, two community groups are also set to take part in the announcement: Black Visions and Reclaim the Block. Both groups support community-led policing plans.

The council has promised to lay out a framework for a new vision of the police department. In tweets earlier this week, Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison promised to tear down the department and start anew.

"And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together," wrote Ellison. "We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response."

The announcement is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Powderhorn Park.