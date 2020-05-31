Metro Transit suspends service through Monday night

Metro Transit announced that due to the unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul, all bus, light rail and Northstar service will remain suspended through at least the end of Monday, June 1.

According to a release, service has been suspended out of concern for the safety of customers and employees. Officials said services will resume when it has been determined that it is safe to do so. While service is suspended, Metro Transit will be inspecting facilities and equipment and making necessary repairs.

Metro Transit will give an update by 8 p.m. on Monday.

For all essential workers who rely on transit for transportation to and from work, Metro Mobility and Transit Link are opening their service for these trips until Metro Transit resumes service. Any worker identified in Governor’s Walz’s executive order is eligible, including health care, grocery, pharmacy, personal care attendants, and construction workers.

Metro Mobility essential worker service reservations are open for same and next day bookings through 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, and open again at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1.

Minneapolis and St. Paul - as well as several neighboring cities - are under another curfew from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

