Metro Transit suspending all bus, light rail service at 4 p.m. Thursday

Metro Transit is suspending all Twin Cities bus and light rail service at 4 p.m. Thursday in anticipation of upcoming demonstrations.

The move comes after two days of sometimes violent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.

Metro Transit had already halted Blue Line trains due to the unrest in Minneapolis overnight.

On Thursday afternoon, the unrest moved into St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood with people looting businesses along University Avenue, including a Target and a Foot Locker.

Authorities are now advising retail businesses in the surrounding suburbs to close as a precaution.

A peaceful protest over Floyd’s death is planned for 5 p.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.