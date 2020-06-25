Metro Transit Police take into custody father who took 7-month-old child after assaulting her mother

article

The St. Paul Police Department requested the public's help in locating a 7-month-old child after her father assaulted the child’s mother before taking her. Thursday afternoon, Metro Transit Police took the man into custody and the child was located safe, however.

Police say Chanelle Jaliyah Jones, the child, was taken by 21-year-old Jamal Lamarr Jones after he assaulted her mother. Jones is now in custody.