Medical examiner: Man found in Minneapolis alley died of gunshot wound to head

The Minneapolis Police Department is now investigating the death of a man whose body was found in an alley Monday morning as a homicide.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Lemandre Eugene Ingram, 40, of Minneapolis.

Ingram’s body was found around 7:15 a.m. in an alley on the 3500 block of 4th Street North. Police initially opened a suspicious death investigation after responding officers noticed “trauma to the body.”

The medical examiner determined Ingram died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a homicide.

