Mayor: Health inspectors doing 2nd sweep of Minneapolis bars after complaints about mask compliance

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Friday that health inspectors are conducting a second sweep of bars in the certain parts of the city where they have received the majority of complaints about customers not wearing masks.

“We are receiving complaints about customers not wearing masks inside of businesses,” Frey told the Minneapolis City Council at their meeting Friday. “So to help increase compliance, business owners have been requested new signage clearly stating the city requires masks in indoor public spaces.”

Frey said health inspectors are sweeping 24 bars in downtown, Uptown and Dinkytown on Thursday and Friday.

Masks are required to be worn in public indoor spaces in Minneapolis, including bars and restaurants.

Earlier this summer, Minnesota health officials reported 100 cases of COVID-19 were linked to bars in the Twin Cities.

Currently, Minnesota guidelines allow bars and restaurants to be open at 50 percent capacity for both indoor and outdoor seating, with a maximum capacity of 250 people.

Under the guidelines, people cannot stand by, or hang out around a bar. They must be seated at a table of six people or less or sitting at a bar top, separated by six feet from another group.

Hospitality industry leaders have asked the public to help abide by and enforce these rules while they are out to help the restaurant industry stay open as is and potentially fully open.