Mankato standoff: Shots fired, chase leads to shelter in place as police negotiate

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Mankato standoff: Shots fired, chase leads to shelter in place as police negotiate

By
Published 
Mankato
FOX 9

Mankato shelter-in-place order lifted after 13-plus hours

After more than 13 hours, a shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a Mankato neighborhood. The order was in place after a report of shots fired near two local schools. Se Kwon has the latest.

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - An incident involving shots fired in the Hilltop Lane area of Mankato prompted a large police presence Tuesday, leading authorities to ask community members to shelter in place into Wednesday morning.

According to Mankato police, at around 4:45 p.m., Mankato Public Safety officers attempted to apprehend a suspect on the 2200 block of Marwood Drive related to an ongoing investigation into the welfare of a missing father and a 2-year-old child. 

The suspect fled on foot, according to police, and during the pursuit, fired a gun in the direction of the pursuing officer, who was not injured.

The suspect ran into a nearby apartment building, and Mankato authorities continue to attempt to negotiate a safe resolution.

A shelter-in-place order for the Hilltop Lane area has since been lifted, and police believe there is no active threat to the community at the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.