Mankato standoff: Shots fired, chase leads to shelter in place as police negotiate

An incident involving shots fired in the Hilltop Lane area of Mankato prompted a large police presence Tuesday, leading authorities to ask community members to shelter in place into Wednesday morning.

According to Mankato police, at around 4:45 p.m., Mankato Public Safety officers attempted to apprehend a suspect on the 2200 block of Marwood Drive related to an ongoing investigation into the welfare of a missing father and a 2-year-old child.

The suspect fled on foot, according to police, and during the pursuit, fired a gun in the direction of the pursuing officer, who was not injured.

The suspect ran into a nearby apartment building, and Mankato authorities continue to attempt to negotiate a safe resolution.

A shelter-in-place order for the Hilltop Lane area has since been lifted, and police believe there is no active threat to the community at the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.