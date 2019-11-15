Man who shot school bus driver on I-35W in Minneapolis to be sentenced Friday

The man who shot a school bus driver on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis last winter will be sentenced Friday.

Kenneth Lilly, 32, was charged with second-degree attempted murder in the Feb. 5 shooting. He pleaded guilty in August to a lesser charge of first-degree assault for seriously injuring the 78-year-old bus driver.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident as it unfolded.

Lilly claims the school bus hit his car while merging onto I-35W. That is when the uniformed security guard got out of this vehicle to confront the bus driver.

When the bus driver refused to open the door, Lilly fired five shots into the front of the bus. The bus driver was shot twice, one bullet grazing his head and another striking his arm.

An 8-year-old girl was on the bus at the time, but she was not injured.

At the time, Lilly claimed self-defense saying he shot through the windshield of the bus because the driver was trying to run him over.

This was not Lilly’s first violent confrontation. In 2015, Lilly, who had a permit to carry, shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in St. Paul who was attempting to rob him.

Ultimately, prosecutors decided not to press charges, saying his use of deadly force was justified.

For shooting the school bus driver, however, Lilly faces up to eight years in prison.

The victim’s attorney says his client is now deaf in his left ear and suffered nerve injuries to his hand and arm. He is expected to deliver a victim impact statement at the sentencing on Friday.