Man shot in the head in St. Paul, van crash may be related

St. Paul police are investigating after a male was shot in the head Thursday evening.

Sgt. Mike Ernster says police responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of State Street in St. Paul. Officer found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso in the parking lot of J and P Trading. Emergency crews took the man to Regions Hospital.

Officers are now looking into if a second incident Thursday night may be related to the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, officers responded to a report of an assault at Jackson Street and Sycamore Street East. When police arrived, they found an injured woman and a van that had crashed into the fence line of Oakland Cemetery. Paramedics took the woman, who suffered a minor head injury, to Regions Hospital. According to preliminary information, police believe she was injured from falling or being pushed from the van before it crashed.

St. Paul police are investigating the scene of a reported assault and van crash at Jackson and Sycamore. Police are looking into the possibility that the incident is related to an earlier shooting. (FOX 9)

A 37-year-old man, who had been driving the van, ran away, but was later found and arrested.

The two incidents are still under investigation. Sgt. Ernster says police are considering the possibility the two cases are connected.