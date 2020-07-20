Man shot in Minneapolis after trying to stop vehicle break-in

A man suffered "grave injuries" after he was shot when he tried to stop two people breaking into his vehicle in Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says around 4:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of E 22nd Street. They found a man gravely injured. An ambulance took him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he went into surgery.

According to preliminary investigation, the man saw two people breaking into his vehicle. He confronted them and chased them a short distance when one of the suspects turned around and shot him twice. The suspects ran off.

The case remains under investigation.

"We are seeing an uptick in violent crime citywide," said Elder. "We are adjusting our scheduling, our patrol routes as well as our staffing to address this increase in crime."