St. Paul police shooting: Person rushed to hospital after being shot by officers

A person was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being shot by St. Paul police following an incident.

In a tweet, police say officers were involved in the shooting on the 1000 block of Hudson Road shortly after 6 p.m.

The person who was shot was rushed to Regions Hospital for treatment. The details of what led up to the shooting are not yet known. No officers were hurt during the shooting, police add.

Our crew on scene says there are multiple squads blocking Hudson Road near Earl Street North.

Police say further information will be released this evening.