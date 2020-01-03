Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 double murder

A 20-year-old man will be spending at least 60 years in prison after he was sentenced in the 2016 killings of a man and a baby, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 9, 2016, Jquan McInnis shot at a car six times, killing 20-year-old Gustav Christianson II and seven-month-old Jayden Redden in Minneapolis. The driver, Jayden's father, was not harmed. McInnis thought Christianson had stolen from him, according to case evidence.

McInnis was convicted on two first-degree murder charges in 2018. Since McInnis was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, a hearing was held to determine whether he should spend his life in prison. The judge noted that experts who examined McInnis determined he is capable of being rehabilitated in prison.

A judge sentenced McInnis to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 60 years. By the time he can be considered for release, he will be 78 years old.