Man last seen leaving cabin in Douglas County has been missing since last weekend

Deputies in Douglas County have issued an alert for a missing man who was last seen leaving his cabin last weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, 49-year-old Brent Michael Latuff left a family cabin on County Road 11 NE on Sunday, June 28, and hasn't been seen since.

Family and friends have tried to contact him but with no results. Deputies say there has been no activity on his cell phone.

Latuff was driving a grayish/brown sand-colored 2010 Toyota Tundra with the plates #698VZE. He was also pulling a silver/grey enclosed trailer with a greenish-brown canoe on top.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 320-762-8151.