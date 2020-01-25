Man killed in snowmobile rollover in Becker County, Minn.

A man was killed in a Saturday morning snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the Becker County Sheriff reports.

Deputies were called around 10:30 a.m. to Wilderness Bay Road and Wilderness Bay Drive in Savannah Township for the rollover crash.

At the scene, first responders pronounced the 50-year-old snowmobile driver dead. His identity has not yet been released as deputies work to notify the family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.