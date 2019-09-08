Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Richfield, Minn.

article

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Saturday night in Richfield, Minnesota.

According to Edina Police, at about 10:22 p.m., a police pursuit that began in Edina ended in an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue in Richfield. The incident involved officers from the Edina and Richfield Police departments.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.