Man killed in Minneapolis Thursday night

A man in his 40s was shot and killed overnight in Minneapolis, police say.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it responded to a report of shots fired around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of 4th Street North.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim sitting in a running car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say both officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.