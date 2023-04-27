Man killed in Minneapolis Thursday night
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in his 40s was shot and killed overnight in Minneapolis, police say.
The Minneapolis Police Department says it responded to a report of shots fired around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of 4th Street North.
When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim sitting in a running car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say both officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene.
No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.