Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
14
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Man killed in Minneapolis Thursday night

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Hawthorne
FOX 9
Fatal Minneapolis shooting article

Minneapolis police say a man was shot and killed in the Hawthorne neighborhood Wednesday night.  (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in his 40s was shot and killed overnight in Minneapolis, police say. 

The Minneapolis Police Department says it responded to a report of shots fired around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 2300 block of 4th Street North. 

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim sitting in a running car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say both officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene. 

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. 