Man found shot after car crash in Minneapolis

A man was found shot in a vehicle after a crash in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood of north Minneapolis on Saturday.

Police say there were called to Camden Avenue North and 47th Avenue around 4:47 p.m. for the shooting.

At the scene, officers found a victim in a vehicle who had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the victim is in critical condition but expected to survive.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.