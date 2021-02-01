Man found dead in snowbank in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

Police shut down 60th Street in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota on Monday after a man was found dead in a snowbank on the side of the road.

According to Inver Grove Heights police, officers were called to the 1300 block of 60th Street West at 8 a.m., where they found a man dead in the snow on the south side of the road.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 651-450-2530 and leave a message.