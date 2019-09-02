Man found dead after house fire, MPD investigating

article

Minneapolis Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home that caught on fire early Monday morning.

Minneapolis firefighters and police officers responded to a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of 13th Avenue South around 12:10 a.m.

While working to extinguish the fire, a man was found dead in the home.

The man had suffered injuries not associated with the fire.

The Minneapolis Homicide Unit is investigating and says they have interviewed some people who heard gunshots prior to the fire.

No one is currently in custody.