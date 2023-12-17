Man fatally shot by Marshall police during domestic disturbance call

article

Marshall police fatally shot a man as he was actively stabbing a woman during a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Brussels Court in Marshall, Minnesota on reports of a domestic disturbance. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman being stabbed by a man.

Police say they made contact with the man and tasered him. During the altercation between the man and officers, shots were fired, police said.

According to law enforcement, lifesaving measures were taken on the man, but he died at the scene.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and is in critical condition, police said.

Law enforcement says there is no threat to the public, and this is not believed to be a random attack.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting, and will provide more information when it becomes available.