Man escapes custody ahead of felony hearing, authorities still searching

A man in custody has escaped from authorities as they attempted to transport him to Dakota County for a felony harassment warrant hearing.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 3, deputies traveled to Bulloch County, Georgia, to take custody of Joseph Harrison Baynes, 35, on the charge.

Deputies took custody of Baynes at the Bulloch County jail at approximately 11:45 a.m., but while headed to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, he managed to escape their custody. A heavily wooded area on airport property was searched by local, state and federal agencies for several hours after, but authorities were unable to locate him, according to a press announcement.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office, as well as, state and federal authorities continue to search for Baynes, who did not have any weapons at the time.

Details surrounding how he escaped custody remain under investigation.