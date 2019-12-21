Man dies trying to family members who were overcome by fumes at farm in western Minnesota

A man is dead and two of his family members had to be flown to a hospital after an incident on a farm in Douglas County, Minnesota on Saturday.

Deputies responded around 10:50 a.m. to the farm on Gravel Pit Road, just outside of Millersville.

According to deputies, they received a call for two people down and unresponsive inside a silo. Shortly after, dispatcher learned a third person was down in the silo.

At the scene, first responders were able to get the three victims out of the silo. Two victims, a father and son, were treated at the scene and then flown by Life Link III helicopter to the hospital. The third victim, an uncle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say they were told that the father an son were working in the top of the silo when they were overcome by fumes. Another son, who saw what happened, called 911 and then called his uncle who lived nearby.

The uncle got to the farm and also apparently was overcome by the fumes.