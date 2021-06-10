Man dies in 'targeted shooting' in West St. Paul park, police say

A man is dead after what police say was a targeted shooting in a park in West St. Paul, Minnesota Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Thompson County Park shortly before 9 p.m. on a report of a shots fired, according to the West St. Paul Police Department. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The West St. Paul Police Department is investigating the incident with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the South St. Paul Police Department.

Police say there is no reason to believe there is an immediate danger to the public.