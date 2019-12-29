Man dies after stabbing, crash in downtown Minneapolis

article

One man has died after a stabbing and crash late Sunday morning in Minneapolis left two people in critical condition.

Minneapolis police say the death marks the city's 47th homicide of 2019.

According to police, at about 11:12 a.m., two people got in an altercation that ended in a stabbing and crash on the 500 block of South 8th Street. Three people were transported to the hospital, with two suffering life-threatening injuries.

Sunday afternoon, police said one of the men in critical condition had died while the other, whose condition had been upgraded, was arrested for probable cause murder.

Investigators say they are still looking into what exactly led up to the murder. The identities of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.