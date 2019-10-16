Man dies after possible assault in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, homicide investigation launched

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from injuries in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood early Wednesday morning. He died a short time later.

According to police, at about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a man lying in the road in the area of 7th Street Southeast and 5th Avenue Southeast.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be injuries from an assault. He is believed to be in his 30s.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).