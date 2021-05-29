Man dies after hit and run crash on West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis

Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead Friday night in Minneapolis.

According to police, at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of West Broadway Avenue on a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road. Farther down the road, a damaged vehicle was stopped and abandoned.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the victim was struck by a silver Ford Taurus that was speeding. The driver and occupants fled on foot after the crash.

No arrests have been made.