Man dies after being shot near Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis

A man has died at the hospital, hours after he was found shot on Elliot Avenue Friday morning, just a block away from Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis.

Officers were called around 6:44 a.m. for the reports of shots fired on the 3400 block of Elliot Avenue South.

Officers arrived and found a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered for a gunshot wound, lying on the ground.

He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died several hours later.

Police say the suspect had left the area before officers arrived. Investigators are working to make an arrest.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.