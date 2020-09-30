Man dies after being shot in alley in Minneapolis

A man is dead after he was shot in an alley on the 3500 block of Bryant Avenue North in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation shortly before 12:50 p.m. and found a man in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Minneapolis police investigating a fatal shooting on Bryant Ave N. (FOX 9)

Paramedics transported the victim to North Memorial Health Hospital where he later died.

While officers were investigating the incident, they encountered a man who was hostile and resistant to questioning. Police said they found evidence that led them to believe the man was a person of interest in the shooting.

Police detained the man and are currently interviewing him.