Man died days after being hit by vehicle in Minneapolis

The medical examiner says a man who was struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis last week died days after the crash.

In a report issued on Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 64-year-old Thomas Bakker died from his injuries at Hennepin Healthcare on Saturday, November 23.

Police say Bakker was struck by a vehicle on 42nd Street East at Hiawatha Avenue South two days earlier.

Police are investigating the crash.