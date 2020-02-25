Expand / Collapse search

Man dead, 2 teenagers taken to hospital after house fire in Andover, Minnesota

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Andover
FOX 9

Fire breaks out at house in Andover, Minnesota

A fire that started near the garage quickly spread to the rest of a house in Andover, Minnesota early Tuesday morning, killing one of the four occupants of the home and sending two others to the hospital.

ANDOVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was killed and two teenagers were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Andover, Minnesota early Tuesday morning. 

At 3:35 a.m., Anoka County dispatch received a 911 call of a fire at a house on the 14300 block of Woodbine Street Northwest. The fire started near the garage and spread to the rest of the house. 

1 dead, 2 teenagers hospitalized after house fire in Andover, Minnesota

A 36-year-old man died and two teenagers were hospitalized after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a house in Andover, Minnesota.

There were four people inside the home at the time. A 39-year-old woman and two boys, ages 16 and 13, made it out of the home. The woman was not injured, but the boys were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

A 36-year-old man did not make it out of the house. He was later discovered deceased inside the home. 

The fire remains under investigation. 