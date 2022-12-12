Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot

A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021.

A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45, of St. Paul, of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on Sept. 22, 2021, Escudero was arrested in the parking lot of a Home Depot in St. Louis Park while attempting to sell one kilogram, or 2.2 lbs, of cocaine for $38,000.

Law enforcement also later recovered approximately 13.5 kilograms, or 30 lbs, of cocaine at two properties belonging to Escudero.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.