Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
10
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 8:01 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County

Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021.

A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45, of St. Paul, of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. 

According to the evidence presented at trial, on Sept. 22, 2021, Escudero was arrested in the parking lot of a Home Depot in St. Louis Park while attempting to sell one kilogram, or 2.2 lbs, of cocaine for $38,000. 

Law enforcement also later recovered approximately 13.5 kilograms, or 30 lbs, of cocaine at two properties belonging to Escudero. 

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.