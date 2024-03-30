Man arrested in Burnsville after bullet grazes sleeping teen

Burnsville police say they arrested a man suspected of firing a gunshot that grazed the arm of a 17-year-old girl early Saturday morning.

A news release from the department said police responded to Southwind Village Apartments in the 15200 block of Greenhaven Drive in Burnsville for a report of a gunshot wound just before 4 a.m.

They then found the teenage girl who said she was grazed by a bullet while she was sleeping.

Police investigators say they determined the bullet came from a shot fired in a neighboring apartment unit.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the man suspected of firing the gun is in custody, according to law enforcement.

Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.