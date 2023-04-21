Expand / Collapse search
Mall of America police incident has surrounding streets closed, negotiators present


 

Bloomington


(FOX 9) - The Mall of America is temporarily restricting guests Friday due to an incident involving the Bloomington Police Department.

Police are currently in the area of American Boulevard and 24th Avenue with, "an individual [that] has what is to be believed a firearm."

Surrounding streets are currently closed, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

According to police, "crisis negotiators are communicating with the man and attempting to negotiate a surrender."

FOX 9 crews are currently headed to the scene, and will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.