Mall of America police incident has surrounding streets closed, negotiators present

The Mall of America is temporarily restricting guests Friday due to an incident involving the Bloomington Police Department.

Police are currently in the area of American Boulevard and 24th Avenue with, "an individual [that] has what is to be believed a firearm."

Surrounding streets are currently closed, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

According to police, "crisis negotiators are communicating with the man and attempting to negotiate a surrender."

